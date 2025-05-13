Samsung officially launches Galaxy S25 Edge, the slimmest smartphone in the Galaxy series

Samsung today officially launched the newest addition to the Galaxy S25 series: the Galaxy S25 Edge. The main highlight of the Galaxy S25 Edge is its ultra-slim design, which delivers the full capabilities of a flagship smartphone.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is just 5.8mm thick and weighs only 163 grams. Its optimally curved edges and titanium frame enhance the device's durability. It features Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front display and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back panel for added protection. It is also designed for IP68-rated water and dust resistance for day-to-day slips and spills.

Despite its slim and lightweight design, the Galaxy S25 Edge includes a 200MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor for an exceptional camera experience. It also comes equipped with the same ProVisual Engine and Nightography capabilities found in the rest of the Galaxy S25 series, ensuring excellent photo and video performance.

To deliver flagship-level performance, Samsung has equipped the device with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy—the same processor used across the Galaxy S25 series. Samsung has also redesigned the vapor chamber to be thinner yet broader, keeping the device cool even under sustained loads.

TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, shared the following about the Galaxy S25 Edge:

“Galaxy S25 Edge is more than a slim smartphone. The superior engineering that brought this revolutionary smartphone to life illustrates a commitment to overcoming barriers that helps Galaxy deliver truly unexpected premium experiences for people around the world. S25 Edge not only marks a breakthrough for its category, but it also accelerates important innovation across the mobile industry.”

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in Titanium Silver, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Icy Blue, starting at $1,099. You can pre-order it here and get double the storage for free.