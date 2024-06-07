Samsung plans to bring 'Live Translate' to more third-party Android apps

Samsung launched its first AI-centric phone, the Galaxy S24 series, earlier this year. The premium phones were packed with a host of Galaxy AI features. Most of the features were added to bridge the gap between languages and were focused on translation. One of the most prominent features of Galaxy AI was 'Live Translate'.

The Samsung 'Live Translate' feature allows a user to help translate phone calls in real-time directly on your phone, making your phone your translator. For example, if you speak English and you want to talk to a person who speaks Hindi, the Live Translate feature will translate the words into Hindi in real time and vice versa. The feature works through the Phone app and works quite well.

Now, in an official blog titled 'human-centric' AI, Samsung's Won-Joon Choi has revealed that the company plans to bring the Live Translate feature to more Android third-party apps. As of today, the Live Translate feature works only in Samsung's Phone app and for calls made through your cellular carrier.

That is soon going to change, as Samsung will add support for Live Translate for calls in third-party Android apps. While there is no official list of supported apps, some obvious ones include WhatsApp, Google Meet, KakaoTalk, Telegram, etc.

Here's what Samsung said:

Soon, Samsung is extending the power of Galaxy AI beyond Samsung’s own native calling app by expanding Live Translate to other third-party message apps to support voice calls. So you can stay in contact with friends or colleagues, communicating on your favorite apps in multiple languages.

Samsung hasn't confirmed when the Live Translate feature will make its way to other Android apps. However, it has hinted that it could happen soon. In the same post, Samsung also mentioned that it will 'optimize' the Galaxy AI features for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Galaxy Z Flip6.

The company is gearing up for the second Unpacked event scheduled for July in Paris, where it will unveil both foldables and some other Galaxy products.