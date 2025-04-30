Samsung posts record Q1 revenue fueled by the Galaxy S25 series

Image via Depositphotos.com

Samsung is off to a strong start in 2025, posting its highest-ever quarterly revenue thanks in large part to strong sales of its Galaxy S25 lineup and other premium products. The company pulled in KRW 79.14 trillion (around $55.66 billion) for the three months ending March 31, up significantly from the KRW 63.75 trillion ($44.81 billion) it reported in Q1 2023.

Operating profit also saw a major jump, reaching KRW 6.7 trillion ($4.71 billion). That marks a sharp turnaround compared to the same quarter two years ago, when profit had slumped to just KRW 0.64 trillion (about $499 million at the time).

The Mobile Experience (MX) division did a lot of the heavy lifting this quarter. Samsung credits the strong numbers to demand for its new flagship Galaxy S25 phones and a general uptick in high-end product sales. But not all parts of the business are running hot. The semiconductor unit, known as the Device Solutions (DS) division, posted lower revenue compared to past years, continuing a rocky stretch for the chip sector.

That said, the DS division still brought in KRW 25.1 trillion ($17.65 billion) in revenue, with operating profit coming in at KRW 1.1 trillion ($770 million). The Memory Business within DS saw some positive movement, especially from demand for server DRAM and NAND chips. However, pricing pressures and slower-than-expected HBM (high-bandwidth memory) sales held it back.

Samsung is betting big on innovation to drive long-term growth. The company says its research and development spending reached a new high in 2024, and in Q1 2025 alone, R&D spending rose 16 percent year over year to KRW 9 trillion ($6.33 billion). That is no small figure, even for a company of Samsung’s size.

Samsung’s strong showing follows a similarly solid Q1 from Alphabet. The South Korean tech giant plans to focus on AI servers and enhanced HBM3E products moving forward. The Foundry Business saw muted results but is stabilizing its 2nm process and securing new AI and high-performance computing orders.

Samsung Display Corporation, SDC, the makers of some of the most interesting foldable and slidable displays we saw at CES three months ago, posted KRW 5.9 trillion ($4.15 billion) in revenue and KRW 0.5 trillion ($350 million) in operating profit. The mobile display business faced a seasonal dip in profit, but plans to maintain a stable supply of new products like foldables. The large display business improved results with new QD-OLED monitors and expects growth in gaming monitor demand.

The MX and Networks businesses, including mobile phones, had a strong quarter with KRW 37 trillion ($25.99 billion) in revenue and KRW 4.3 trillion ($3.02 billion) in operating profit. The MX Business saw growth thanks to the successful Galaxy S25 series and its "Galaxy AI" features, achieving solid profitability. It plans to sustain sales with the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge and expand AI features to the Galaxy A series. It is also looking to strengthen its foldable phones and explore new areas like extended reality.

Finally, the Visual Display and Digital Appliances businesses reported KRW 14.5 trillion ($10.19 billion) in revenue and KRW 0.3 trillion ($210 million) in operating profit. The Visual Display Business performed solidly with sales of strategic products like Neo QLED and OLED TVs. It plans to expand sales of its 2025 AI TV lineup, which features advanced AI functions, including monitors like those shown at CES 2025.