Samsung pulls the plug on Galaxy S20 series software updates

When Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 series in 2020, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S20 Ultra was one of the first smartphones to feature 100x zoom, which the company marketed as "Space Zoom." Samsung also pledged to offer four years of security and three years of Android OS upgrades to the entire Galaxy S20 lineup.

Now, the Galaxy S20 series—Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra—have finally reached the end of their road, as Samsung has removed them from its Software Update Schedule. Although the devices were launched with four years of update promise, Samsung gave them a grace period by shifting them to a quarterly update schedule last year in April.

Also, the Galaxy S20 series picked up the March 2025 security update last month. But now, the company has decided to pull the plug on software support for the 2020 flagship series. The Galaxy S20 FE, which was launched in October 2020, is still placed in the Quarterly Security Update schedule, meaning the device will pick up security updates every four months—for now. However, it might retire very soon.

Since the Galaxy S20 series runs on Android 13-based One UI 4, it may be a good time to upgrade to a newer Galaxy model. Not only will you get to enjoy the Galaxy AI goodies that Samsung has on offer, but if you pick any of the Galaxy S25 models, you will be entitled to receive seven years of software update support.

This means the Galaxy S25 series that runs Android 15 One UI 7 out of the box will be fresh (software-wise) until Android 22. Software updates are not only essential for keeping your phone and data secure but also for enjoying the latest software offering from the company.