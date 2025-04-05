Samsung tipped to launch Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 with One UI 8 out of the box

The way Samsung's One UI 7 update rollout plan panned out, it surely hasn't pleased the millions of Samsung Galaxy smartphone users. Samsung was known as an OEM that released its major Android updates on time, similar to how Google released Android OS updates on day one for its smartphones. For Samsung this year, that wasn't the case.

While Google is already inching closer to releasing the Android 16 update to its Pixel devices, Samsung has yet to officially start rolling out the Android 15-based One UI 7 update. FYI, One UI 7 will start rolling out on April 7 to the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Z Flip6. Other devices will receive the update gradually.

Thankfully, Samsung might have a treat up its sleeves. According to a recent report (via SamMobile), Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Fold7 with Android 16-based One UI 8 out of the box. If true, then there is speculation that the One UI 8 rollout for other devices will begin soon—much quicker than One UI 7.

This could also mean that Samsung may launch the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Fold7 sometime in June or July this year, just a few weeks after Google releases the stable Android 16 update. This year, Google will host its I/O 2025 event between May 20 and 21, where the company will reveal details about the next Android OS, Android 16.

For now, there is no clarity on whether Samsung will have a beta program for One UI 8. If that happens, then this year's Galaxy S25 series will be the first in line to pick up the beta update.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7, Samsung is expected to introduce a full-screen cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip7, similar to the Moto Razr Ultra series. The folder-like display is expected to be reserved for the affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. The Galaxy Z Fold7, on the other hand, will look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold6 but with a much slimmer design and bigger displays.