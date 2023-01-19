Samsung Wallet Payment app expands to eight new markets worldwide

Samsung has announced that its Samsung Wallet payments app is now available in eight new markets: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan. For those who haven’t used Samsung Wallet yet, some of the features that it brings include Samsung Pay for making card payments, Samsung Pass for identity management, storing digital home and car keys, keeping your vaccine records, and digital asset management to view cryptocurrency prices and your crypto balances.

One of the previous expansions of Samsung Wallet took place in mid-October. The company decided to bring it to Bahrain, Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam, and the UAE. Prior to that, it was available in China, France, Germany, the UK, and the US.

“When Samsung launched Samsung Wallet last year, we committed to building the experience through open partnerships with our business and service providers and ensuring access to the platform for as many people as possible,” said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Wallet Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “Over the past several months, we’ve worked hard to rapidly expand the availability of Samsung Wallet, bringing the platform to more potential users. We look forward to sharing exciting new developments in the year ahead.”

While the app is now available in 29 markets, that still leaves the company with plenty of opportunities to expand the service further. We’re only at the start of 2023 so it won’t be too surprising if the company announces further expansions later in the year, though, it has not confirmed this.