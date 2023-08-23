Samsung's newest creation fuses two UHD displays into a massive 57-inch Mini LED monitor

Samsung's latest addition to its monitor collection proves that size matters. The new Odyssey Neo G9 57 is what Samsung calls "the world's first dual UHD display" that fuses two 32-inch UHD monitors into one massive 57-inch curved Mini LED display.

We’re continually pushing the boundaries of what gaming monitors can do to deliver what today’s gamers want – larger screen sizes with ultra-high resolution for the latest video games. As the leader in gaming display technology, we’re offering more screen choices than ever – from desktop monitors to large displays – so gamers can create their perfect setup. The Neo G9 57” and the 2023 Ark offer gamers theater-like, immersive gaming experiences and outstanding picture quality for any style of gameplay.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57 is a 32:9 ultra-wide monitor with 1000R curvature. It uses Samsung's Quantum Mini LED technology for improved dimming, contrast, sharpness, and reduced blooming. The display is also HDR1000-compatible, which means it can output up to 1000 nits of peak brightness.

Samsung pitches the Neo G9 57 at the gaming audience, which means the monitor can operate at 240Hz with a 1ms response time (gray-to-gray). Besides, it supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for more smooth and tearing-free experience.

Connection-wise, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57 includes one DisplayPort 2.1, three HDMI 2.1, and a USB hub for connecting various accessories. There is also a bunch of extra features, such as a built-in KVM switch and Samsung Multi View, which lets you use one display with four simultaneous inputs.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 G95NC Specs Display Size 57-inch, 32:9 aspect ration (2x 16:9), curved 1000R Display Resolution "Dual UHD" 7,680 x 2,160 pixels (~140 PPI) Display Type Quantum Mini LED HDR VESA DisplayHDR 1000 / HDR 10+ Brightness 420 nits (typical), 1000 nits (max) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response time 1ms (gray-to-gray) Supported Tech AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Ports 1x DisplayPort 2.1

3x HDMI 2.1

USB Hub HAS/Tilt/VESA Price $2,499.99

Samsung plans to launch the Odyssey Neo G9 57 in October 2023. The monitor will be available on Samsung.com and select US retailers for $2,499.99.