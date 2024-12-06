Samsung's One UI 7 Call Transcript feature has an edge over Apple's and Pixel's versions

Samsung started rolling out the One UI 7 beta update to Galaxy S24 series devices in six countries: the US, Germany, India, Korea, Poland, and the UK, yesterday. Users in these countries who own a Galaxy S24 series phone (except the Galaxy S24 FE) can enjoy the host of new features that the update brings.

One UI 7 brings features such as a new camera experience, new app icons, a new lock screen, a new live activity widget called "Now Bar," AI features such as Writing Assist, Call Transcripts, etc., and new Pro video mode controls. The update also brings a vertically scrolling app drawer but with a Samsung twist.

The Call Transcript feature is a new addition to the Galaxy devices with One UI 7. While Samsung phones have had a call recording feature since Android 9, which works without announcing it to the other party, this is the first time a call transcription feature has been added.

To use the feature, after updating your phone to One UI 7 beta, head over to call settings and enable call recording. That's it. Recorded calls will automatically be transcribed, which can be accessed by tapping on the contact card and selecting the "View recordings and transcripts" button. It will show you turn-by-turn conversation transcripts for both sides along with playback controls and a seekbar.

Apple also has a similar call transcription feature, which it introduced with the iOS 18.1 update, and Pixel phones have their version as well. However, the One UI 7 Call Transcript feature has an edge over Apple's and Pixel's call transcription feature, as it supports over 29 languages, including some local dialects, making it more versatile than offerings from other manufacturers.

Here are all the supported languages and dialects:

Arabic

Chinese (China mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan)

English (Australia, India, United Kingdom, United States)

Dutch

French (Canada, France)

German

Hindi

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil, Europe)

Romanian

Russian

Spanish (Mexico, Spain, United States)

Swedish

Thai

Turkish

Vietnamese

For comparison, according to Apple's official website, its call transcription feature supports: Cantonese (Hong Kong), English (Australia, the US), Korean (South Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland), and Spanish (United States, Mexico). Whereas, Google Pixel supports US English, British English, Singaporean English, Irish English, Australian English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Canadian French, Indian English, Mandarin Chinese, and Hindi.

The update along with some nifty features, also improves the security and privacy of users with upgraded Knox Matrix, Theft Protection, Auto Blocker, and other features, more of which can be read here.