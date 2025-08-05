Samsung's One UI 8 beta opens up for more devices, check if your phone is getting it

Samsung has announced that it's expanding its One UI 8 beta program to more devices from next week. If you have a device from the Galaxy S24 series, a Galaxy Z Fold6, or a Galaxy Z Flip6, then you’ll be able to join in with the beta. These devices follow the rollout of the beta to the Galaxy S25 series.

The Korean smartphone maker is also placing geographic restrictions on this beta rollout, with access coming first to users in Korea, the US, the UK, and India. Following this rollout, in September, devices in the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, and several A-series phones will get the update too.

The beta program is available through the Samsung Members app for any readers who want to try it out. The official rollout of One UI 8 is planned for September, starting with the Galaxy S25 series.

The One UI 8 update focuses on a smarter, more convenient AI experience, which includes multimodal capabilities that understand real-time context. When you pair a One UI 8 device with Galaxy Buds3 or Buds3 Pro, you can activate Google’s Gemini with voice or a long-press. The update brings productivity enhancements and personalized, proactive suggestions tailored to each user.

Samsung’s beta release clearly prioritizes its newer devices, with it already being available on the S25 series and coming soon to the Galaxy S24 series, Fold6, and Flip6. Samsung’s announcement also says that One UI 8 Watch will expand to more Galaxy Watch models beyond the Galaxy Watch8 series later this year without providing specific models or dates.

If you do decide to join the beta testing, be sure to provide feedback, as your suggestions could affect the final version of the software.

