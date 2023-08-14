Samsung's T7 Shield portable SSDs go down to their lowest price ever on Amazon

Samsung's already affordable portable SSDs have reached a new price low on Amazon. There is one small catch to this deal, however.

Right now, the 1TB Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD is price down to just $69.99 at Amazon. That's a rock-bottom price for this product and well below its $159.99 MSRP. You can also get the 2TB model for $119.99 at the moment. Again that's an all-time price low, and well below its $249.99 launch price tag.

The one condition to getting the 1TB version of the T7 Shield is that you have to buy the blue color model to get the $69.99 price The other model colors (black and beige) are currently priced $10 higher at $79.99. The $119.99 price tag for the 2TB version applies to all three colors.

The Samsung T7 Shield's biggest feature is its high IP65 rating, providing solid resistance against dust and water. It can also handle drops of up to 9.8 feet thanks to its rubber exterior.

You can expect sequential read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s with this portable SSD as well as sequential write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. While that's below the speeds of most internal SSDs, that should allow you to still edit files directly from the drive.

It is compatible with various devices including PCs, Macs, Android devices, gaming consoles, and more. The package includes USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for added convenience.

