Save 28% off on this Blade Bone Conduction Speaker

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Gear + Gadgets section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 28% off a Blade Bone Conduction Speaker. Transform anything hollow into a speaker with this gadget's Bluetooth 5.0, true wireless stereo, and bone conduction technology.
Blade is the world's thinnest bone conduction speaker. This device allows you to listen to music, follow podcasts, have individual phone conversations or conference calls, and even enjoy an amazing experience of the sound of your games, videos or films played on your device. Using bone conduction technology, this speaker turns sound into a mechanic vibration of different frequencies, leveraging the effects of the different materials on top of which it is placed and used. It delivers a high sound volume, being 4 to 5 times louder than the average cell phone speakers' volume. Put Blade on top of anything and experience a DIY customizable experience of sound!
- True Wireless Sound. Experience 4 to 5 times louder sound volume, reaching up to 115dB
- Pair Up. Have a Surround Sound 2.0 experience by using 2 interconnected speakers
- Bone Conduction.Enjoy DIY customizable sound
- Quite Larger Than a Coin. Take your music anywhere
- Rechargeable. Listen to music for up to 4 continuous hours
Specs
- Color: gray, silver, or cyan
- Materials: plastic, metal
- Dimensions: 3.35" x 1.97" x 0.51"
- Chipset: Bluetooth 5.0, support TWS
- Frequency range: 20Hz-20KHz
- Output power: 3W
- Embedded high sensitive microphone
- Bone conduction converter: support MP3/AC3/AAC/WAV
- FM radio
- Charging: 5V 400mA
- Type-C port
- Working time: 4 hours
- Standby: 240 hours
- Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
Here's the deal:
This Blade Bone Conduction Speaker normally costs $49 but it can be yours for only $34.95, that's a saving of $14.05 (28%) off! For terms, shipping and specs, click the link below.
Get the Blade Bone Conduction Speaker for $34.95
Not for you?
That's OK, there are other deals on offer you can check out here or the below offer.
Save 91% off MagellanTV & KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscriptions
Subscribe to Your New Source of Great Documentaries with Online & Browsing Protection without Restriction for Life.
- MagellanTV & KeepSolid VPN Unlimited lifetime subscriptions for $179 (list price: $1,195)
- Ivacy VPN - 5 years at 87% off
- NordVPN - 2 years at up to 68% off
- Private Internet Access VPN - subscriptions at up to 79% off
- Unlocator VPN or SmartDNS - unblock Geoblock with 7-day free trial
- Subscribe to Neowin - for $14 a year, or $28 a year for Ad-Free experience
- Epic Gaming Giveaway Ft. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch & More
Neowin Deals · Free eBooks · Neowin Store
Disclosure: This is a StackCommerce deal or giveaway in partnership with Neowin; an account at StackCommerce is required to participate in any deals or giveaways. For a full description of StackCommerce's privacy guidelines, go here. Neowin benefits from shared revenue of each sale made through our branded deals site, and it all goes toward the running costs.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement