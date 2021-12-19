Save 28% off on this Blade Bone Conduction Speaker

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Gear + Gadgets section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 28% off a Blade Bone Conduction Speaker. Transform anything hollow into a speaker with this gadget's Bluetooth 5.0, true wireless stereo, and bone conduction technology.

Blade is the world's thinnest bone conduction speaker. This device allows you to listen to music, follow podcasts, have individual phone conversations or conference calls, and even enjoy an amazing experience of the sound of your games, videos or films played on your device. Using bone conduction technology, this speaker turns sound into a mechanic vibration of different frequencies, leveraging the effects of the different materials on top of which it is placed and used. It delivers a high sound volume, being 4 to 5 times louder than the average cell phone speakers' volume. Put Blade on top of anything and experience a DIY customizable experience of sound!

True Wireless Sound. Experience 4 to 5 times louder sound volume, reaching up to 115dB

Pair Up. Have a Surround Sound 2.0 experience by using 2 interconnected speakers

Bone Conduction.Enjoy DIY customizable sound

Quite Larger Than a Coin. Take your music anywhere

Rechargeable. Listen to music for up to 4 continuous hours

Specs

Color: gray, silver, or cyan

Materials: plastic, metal

Dimensions: 3.35" x 1.97" x 0.51"

Chipset: Bluetooth 5.0, support TWS

Frequency range: 20Hz-20KHz

Output power: 3W

Embedded high sensitive microphone

Bone conduction converter: support MP3/AC3/AAC/WAV

FM radio

Charging: 5V 400mA

Type-C port

Working time: 4 hours

Standby: 240 hours

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Here's the deal:

This Blade Bone Conduction Speaker normally costs $49 but it can be yours for only $34.95, that's a saving of $14.05 (28%) off!

Not for you?

That's OK, there are other deals on offer you can check out here or the below offer.

