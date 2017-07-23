Say goodbye to these Windows 10 features in the Fall Creators Update

The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is just around the corner. The upcoming feature update is purported to sport the "1709" version number. It will also feature accessibility improvements, hardened security, enhancements to Windows AutoPilot management tools, and Microsoft account recovery directly via the lock screen, among other things.

However, there are a number of existing features that are getting removed or deprecated as well. Now, Microsoft has published a comprehensive list of features that are no longer in active development and will be removed in future updates; the company did the same before the rollout of the Creators Update. This has been done to allow customers and IT professionals to consider these changes and make future plans accordingly.

The list of removed and deprecated features is as follows:

Removed features

3D Builder

Apndatabase.xml

Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit (EMET)

Outlook Express

Reader app

Reading List

Screen saver functionality in Themes

Syskey.exe

TCP Offload Engine

Tile Data Layer

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Owner Password Management

Deprecated features

IIS 6 Management Compatibility

IIS Digest Authentication

Microsoft Paint

RSA/AES Encryption for IIS

Sync Your Settings

Screen saver functionality in Themes

System Image Backup (SIB) Solution

TLS RC4 Ciphers

Trusted Platform Module (TPM): TPM.msc and TPM RemoteManagement

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Remote Management

Windows Hello for Business deployment that uses System Center Configuration Manager

Windows PowerShell 2.0

As many readers will notice, many of these features such as the Reader app and Reading List are no longer needed because similar functionality can be offered by newer alternatives such as Microsoft Edge. Furthermore, some features such as Outlook Express contain legacy code that hinders future development.

You can find out more details by visiting the company's dedicated webpage here.

Source: Microsoft via MSPoweruser