Scientists baffled by plant said to do something nearly impossible

Scientists have been studying how living things evolve and change over time for centuries, and new research is shaking up some long-held beliefs. A recent study focusing on a small plant called beetleweed (Galax urceolata), found in parts of the Appalachian Mountains, has revealed surprising details about how different versions of a species can exist together. Led by Shelly Gaynor at the University of Florida, the study takes a fresh approach to understanding how organisms with multiple genome copies—called autopolyploids—interact with their original diploid versions.

Around 3.7 billion years ago, the first self-replicating molecules set the stage for life on Earth. Over time, small genetic changes led to the incredible variety of plants and animals seen today. Charles Darwin famously explained that if two groups of the same species stay separated for long enough—thousands to millions of years—they can eventually become distinct species.

While evolution is usually a slow process, some natural shortcuts exist. Hybridization can speed things up, though it's often messy due to gene mixing, which is called introgression. Another quicker path is autopolyploidy, where an organism duplicates its chromosomes, instantly creating genetic diversity.

For those not familiar, polyploidy is a genetic characteristic where an organism has more than two full sets of chromosomes. This condition is widespread in plants and also occurs in certain types of fish and amphibians.

Autopolyploidy happens when a plant’s reproductive cells mistakenly copy their DNA, passing two sets of chromosomes to the offspring instead of one. Previously, scientists thought these autopolyploids were rare and not very successful in nature. Later studies proved otherwise—they’re quite common and can survive well.

There was also a belief that autopolyploids couldn’t live side-by-side with their original diploid relatives because they would compete for the same resources. However, Gaynor’s study suggests that this assumption might be wrong.

“Through my fieldwork, I discovered that a single population could have a mishmash of cytotypes, which fascinated me,” said Gaynor. “With this study, I set out to understand if these populations could persist over time. Would one cytotype eventually outcompete the others, or could all three cytotypes persist?”

To understand how these different chromosome types interact, the researchers built a new mathematical model. It includes demographic and environmental randomness, factors that can make a big difference in population survival. Their model tracks how diploids, triploids, and autotetraploids form, establish themselves, and continue to exist, even when gene flow occurs between them.

The results show that higher rates of self-fertilization and strong reproductive barriers help multiple cytotypes survive together. When environmental conditions become stressful or when competition is intense, autotetraploids seem to have an edge over their diploid ancestors.

This finding challenges the old idea that autopolyploids must live in separate habitats to avoid competing with their original species. Instead, the study suggests that genetic and ecological factors can allow them to thrive side by side.

By applying a more complex model to these biological processes, the study sheds light on how genetic diversity is maintained in nature. The findings could help scientists better understand plant evolution, adaptation, and biodiversity, opening doors for further research into species coexistence.

This work adds to growing evidence that evolution doesn’t always follow a straightforward path. Sometimes, genetic changes happen in unexpected ways, shaping the diversity of life faster than previously thought.

Source: University of Florida, University of Chicago Press Journals | Image via Depositphotos

This article was generated with some help from AI and reviewed by an editor.