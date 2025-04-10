Scientists create new battery powered by Chernobyl-like nuclear wastelands and light

Image by Hilary Halliwell via Pexels

Scientists at The Ohio State University have created a new type of battery that uses radiation from nuclear waste to produce electricity. The device works by combining special crystals, called scintillator crystals, with solar cells. The crystals give off light when they absorb radiation, and the solar cells turn that light into electricity. Essentially, it is a "nuclear photovoltaic battery that converts gamma rays into electricity." This could be useful for powering small devices in areas with high radiation.

The battery, which is about the size of a small cube, was tested using two radioactive materials: cesium-137 and cobalt-60. Cesium-137, a byproduct of nuclear energy, produced a small amount of power—288 nanowatts. Cobalt-60, a stronger material, generated 1.5 microwatts of power, which is enough to operate tiny sensors. Though these amounts are very small compared to the electricity we use at home, researchers believe the technology could be scaled up to produce more power.

This battery is designed for use in places like nuclear waste storage facilities or in systems used for space exploration and underwater research. It is not meant for regular public use. The good news is that the battery itself doesn’t contain radioactive materials, making it safe to touch even though it uses radiation.

The researchers found that the size and shape of the crystals inside the battery affect how much power it can produce. Bigger crystals can absorb more radiation and make more light, while larger solar cells can turn more of that light into electricity.

Scaling up this battery to make it powerful enough for bigger uses will take more work. Manufacturing it on a large scale could be expensive. However, researchers see great potential in this technology, especially for situations where routine maintenance is difficult or impossible. These batteries could last a long time without polluting their surroundings.

The study was published in the journal Optical Materials: X, and researchers feel this is only the beginning. They hope future experiments will lead to better designs and more powerful prototypes. The work was supported by U.S. government agencies focused on nuclear security and energy efficiency.

Source: Ohio State University, ScienceDirect

