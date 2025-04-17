Scientists hammer up 'Hyperadaptor super metal' that's nearly unbendable

Scientists at POSTECH (Pohang University of Science and Technology) have achieved a major breakthrough in materials science by creating a new type of nickel-based high-entropy alloy (HEA). This alloy can maintain its strength and flexibility over a wide range of temperatures, from extremely cold –196 °C to hot 600 °C.

In simple terms, this alloy doesn't bend easily, making it an excellent material for environments with extreme temperature changes. Professor Hyoung Seop Kim, who works in multiple departments at POSTECH, led the research. The results, published in Materials Research Letters, have attracted attention from industries like aerospace and automotive.

Most metals lose their effectiveness when exposed to big temperature changes. For example, metal objects feel cold in winter and hot in summer. This makes conventional metals less reliable in places where temperatures can change quickly or drastically. To solve this problem, the POSTECH team introduced the "Hyperadaptor" concept and developed this new alloy based on it.

The HEA performs consistently across different temperatures, thanks to tiny particles called nanoscale L1₂ precipitates. These particles are evenly spread throughout the alloy and strengthen it by preventing deformation. At the same time, the alloy's structure adapts to stress, allowing it to remain reliable no matter the temperature.

Unlike regular alloys, which are usually made from one main element, HEAs are created by mixing five or more elements in nearly equal amounts. This unique combination leads to a highly random atomic arrangement, known as high configurational entropy. This structure gives HEAs their exceptional qualities, like durability, flexibility, and resistance to wear and heat. Because of these properties, HEAs are being explored for use in demanding fields like aerospace, automotive, and nuclear industries.

The new alloy could be used in areas exposed to sudden temperature changes, such as engines, exhaust systems, turbines, and pipelines. Its ability to stay strong and reliable under extreme conditions can improve safety and efficiency in these critical applications.

“Our HEA breaks through the limitations of existing alloys and establishes a new class of temperature-insensitive materials,” said Professor Kim. “The Hyperadaptor concept represents a breakthrough in developing next-generation materials with consistent mechanical behavior even under extreme conditions.”

This discovery could lead to the creation of better materials that work reliably in harsh environments and improve the performance of essential systems.

Source: POSTECH, Materials Research Letters | Image via Depositphotos

This article was generated with some help from AI and reviewed by an editor.