Scientists invent hair like brain monitor tech so nobody knows you're being mapped

Image by Tara Winstead via Pexels

Scientists at Penn State have come up with a new way to monitor brain activity using a hairlike EEG electrode. Instead of traditional metal electrodes, wires, and adhesive gels, this lightweight, flexible device attaches directly to the scalp, making long-term monitoring easier and more comfortable.

EEG scans are an important tool for diagnosing conditions like epilepsy, sleep disorders, and brain injuries. Doctors often need to observe brain waves for extended periods, but the standard EEG setup can be bulky and uncomfortable. The Penn State team wanted to fix that by designing an electrode that sticks to the scalp naturally, without needing skin preparation or messy gels.

Their study, published in NPC Biomedical Innovations, tested this new "stick-and-play" electrode. The results showed it could provide high-quality EEG readings for more than 24 hours straight, without losing signal strength. Researchers also ran tests to see how well the device held up through repeated use—it stayed firmly attached and maintained stable performance across 100 cycles of movement. The design mimics the look of human hair, making it almost invisible when worn.

A big challenge with EEG recordings is making sure the electrodes stay securely connected to the scalp. Weak signals, hair getting in the way, and movement interference can make results unreliable. Typically, metallic electrodes with electrolyte gel are used, but they can dry out over time, causing inconsistencies. The new hairlike electrode avoids these problems by using a flexible material and a strong bioadhesive, making it ideal for extended monitoring.

“This electrode allows for more consistent and reliable monitoring of EEG signals and can be worn without being noticeable, which enhances both functionality and patient comfort,” said Tao Zhou, Wormley Family Early Career Professor of Engineering Science and Mechanics and senior author of the study.

The device has potential applications beyond medical use—it could also play a role in consumer wellness technology that tracks brain activity. Because it's small, comfortable, and long-lasting, it could help researchers study how the brain works in real-world settings without disrupting a person’s daily life.

Source: Penn State University, Nature

This article was generated with some help from AI and reviewed by an editor.