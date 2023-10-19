Sea of Thieves Season 10 is live with 24-player Guilds, private servers land in December

While originally planned for July, the tenth seasonal content update for Sea of Thieves finally dropped today, October 19, and it's carrying Guilds as its main feature. The previously announced Safer Seas private server instances, plus a brand-new world event, are still on the way too, which will be rolling out before the new year.

Guilds allow pirates to form 24 member-strong groups, letting players work together to earn new kinds of rewards across servers. Goals that can be chased by all members are presented when joining a guild. Progressing through these helps the team rise through the new shared Guild Reputation system while also gaining exclusive cosmetics to show off the teamwork.

Captains can form a guild, name it, and give its own branding before inviting other players into it, who can then expand it further. Ships can also be shared with other guild members, letting them earn milestones for the vessel they are currently using.

"We’re thrilled to be adding such a deep and connective feature as Guilds to Sea of Thieves, and we hope that players will love being able to explore and extend their bonds with other pirates," says Rare about the new feature. "Social play is at the heart of Sea of Thieves, with its best moments being those you share with others."

Being a new season, a fresh battle pass with 100 free tiers to progress through and a premium Plunder Pass with even more cosmetic rewards are here too.

Moreover, today's update brings major combat improvements in the form of hit detection fixes, sword dueling changes to make them more consistent, and the removal of quickly switching between two ranged weapons. Aim assist has also been turned on for players on Xbox consoles and PC using controllers.

The ever-reliable Rowboats have received updates too, with different colored ones now showing up across the seas. Captains are also able to save rowboats to their ship when logging off, making them reappear in new sessions. They can even be repaired with planks now, just like ships.

Check out the massive list of changes in the Season 10 update's release notes here.

Sea of Thieves Season 10 is now available across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and for all Game Pass players. Following this update, a server-wide event titled Skull of Siren Song will kick off in November, followed by the Safer Seas update carrying private servers sometime in December.