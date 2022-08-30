September Games with Gold brings Portal 2, Thrillville, and more

September is almost here and Microsoft has finally revealed what bonus games are incoming to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members during the month.

The incoming two waves for September has an Xbox One and an Xbox 360 game each, with all titles touting backward compatibility. Thanks to this, modern Xbox console owners can also claim and play the games natively on their systems.

See below for the newly announced titles for the program and when will they become available:

Gods Will Fall: Available September 1 to 30

The gods’ torturous rule over humanity has lasted for millennia. Bent on cruelty and suffering, they demand to be served with blind worship through an oath of fealty pledged from every man, woman and child. To those who don't submit to the gods’ will; a slow and merciless death awaits.

Double Kick Heroes: Available September 16 to October 15

You must survive on the highway to hell by killing monsters with your gundillac!

Struggle through the 30 levels of total madness and escape from this nightmare! Only the power of Metal can save your band!

Thrillville: Available September 1 to 15

Customize your park, interact with guests, and build and hop into your own roller coasters and other rides. Race on go-kart tracks you constructed, play mini-golf on courses you designed, or join friends for dozens of four-player party games, from bumper cars to arcade shoot-'em-ups.

Portal 2: Available September 16 to 30

Using a highly experimental portal device, you’ll once again face off against a lethally inventive, power-mad A.I. named GLaDOS. Break the laws of spatial physics in ways you never thought possible, with a wider variety of portal puzzles and an expansive story that spans a single player and co-op game mode.

September comes as the final month Microsoft will offer Xbox 360 games as a part of Games with Gold. Starting October, only Xbox One games will be included in the bi-weekly program.

Only a day remains before one of the new September waves takes its place in the Games with Gold section, meaning there is time left to grab the currently available August games. Calico, Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine, and ScourgeBringer can still be claimed by Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.