Side Hustle: Write for Neowin

We’re looking for eager, enthusiastic people to join us, preferably from native English speaking countries such as the UK, the United States, Canada, and Australia, but we'll consider those in other parts of the world too.

The most important qualities you should have are being proficient in English and having a passion for all things tech. If you read Neowin, then we expect you know what we cover; primarily Microsoft news, but also tech related topics on new phones and technologies that enrich the lives of our readers.

Our requirements

We would love to hear from applicants with experience in covering technology news, but previous experience isn’t strictly necessary to apply. Enthusiasm, a positive attitude, and a desire to constantly improve and grow professionally – applicants with these traits are just as important to us as those with years of reporting experience.

Many of our reporters over the years have had no previous experience, but that hasn’t stopped them from doing a great job; some very well-known faces in the tech journalism community made their names at Neowin with little or no experience at first. We offered them a strong foundation upon which to build their careers.

Of course, even without reporting experience, we demand that applicants have plenty of knowledge about technology. Our coverage includes Microsoft, Apple, Google, Linux, gaming, software, devices, accessories, and so much more, along with analysis and insights into what’s happening in the tech industry.

We require that applicants be proficient in English , and although it is a preference, it doesn’t mean English has to be your first language. We will accept applications from anyone aged 18 or over, from anywhere in the world that accepts PayPal and Payoneer as a method of receiving payment, and we warmly invite people from all backgrounds to apply.

Neowin has a zero-discrimination hiring policy; whatever your ethnicity, gender identity, or sexuality, and whether you prefer Linux over Windows, or Xbox over PlayStation, what matters most to us is your passion for technology, your drive to do the job and constantly improve, and your ability to impartially report and discuss what’s happening in the tech world.

Be active: We require no less than four articles a week, but the more, the better. We pay our writers per original article based on unique hits. This probably won't replace your full-time job, but it is a great way to earn some extra cash while gaining valuable experience in reporting with one of the most established brands in tech news.

We require no less than four articles a week, but the more, the better. We pay our writers per original article based on unique hits. This probably won't replace your full-time job, but it is a great way to earn some extra cash while gaining valuable experience in reporting with one of the most established brands in tech news. Be original: We expect all articles to be originally written, we have strict guidelines for approvals. We understand no one is perfect, but we try to maintain high standards in order for a post to be approved on the main page.

We expect all articles to be originally written, we have strict guidelines for approvals. We understand no one is perfect, but we try to maintain high standards in order for a post to be approved on the main page. Be awesome: You need to be able to bite your tongue when negative criticism occurs. It happens from time to time, but remember, you will represent Neowin on and off the site.

You need to be able to bite your tongue when negative criticism occurs. It happens from time to time, but remember, you will represent Neowin on and off the site. Be there: Although not mandatory, living near a convention/tech hotspot such as London, Las Vegas, Seattle, New York, or Tokyo is a plus.

Although we are looking to bolster timely coverage on all things Microsoft, we don't assign or require people to write only on specific areas or even at fixed times of the day unlike some other news sites, so our reporters can write on a variety of different topics whenever they want!

What you'll get from us

All articles that are published on Neowin start at $5, and that payment rises with the number of unique hits it gathers. Just one article can earn $100 if it reaches a threshold of unique hits, for this it would have to go viral, and articles do achieve this at Neowin often. The fact of the matter is, our payments are based on merit and the hits the articles achieve, so you are rewarded when you do well, but you'll get less for poor performing items.

Apply!

You can find out more about our requirements, and how to apply, on this page.

We look forward to hearing from you, and if you’ve got what it takes, we hope to be able to welcome you to the Neowin team very soon 😁👍

I don't want to apply but how else can I help Neowin?

I am glad you asked. There are various ways you can help Neowin, such as:

Subscribing

You could purchase a yearly subscription. We have two tiers, one that is ad-supported and one that is ad-free, the former being $14 and the latter, $28 for a year. That money goes towards paying for our dedicated servers and hosting as well as paying our staff for their news, or for site-related costs.

Buy a T-shirt/Mug

We have a partnership with Threadsquad for merchandise, that includes T-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs and more. You can check out our branded store here, choose the logo you want. and then apply it to any item the store supports.

The Neowin Store

Alongside the daily Neowin Deals that we do that get us commission for each sale in our branded StackCommerce Neowin Deals store, we also have a page here offering software with some software partners like Stardock, Ivacy, NordVPN and Private Internet Access.

Contribute!

Finally, the best thing you can do as a reader of Neowin is partake in the community, if you are not registered yet, create an account! Join in the discussions and comments; just by adding your opinion bumps that topic to the top of the pile and keeps it fresh. Tell your friends about Neowin, and share articles that interest you on social media.

There are many ways to help Neowin, it's up to you!