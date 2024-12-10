Signature color of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been leaked

As we approach the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, more information about the device is pouring in from all corners. It has been recently reported that Samsung could finally adopt Qi2 wireless charging with the Galaxy S25 series. There have also been rumors about the Galaxy S25 and S25+ getting 12GB RAM from the base variant whereas the Galaxy S25 Ultra may get 16GB RAM variants. Multiple leaks have already given us information about the purported color options the Galaxy S25 Ultra may debut in.

Now, the signature color of the Galaxy S25 Ultra may just have been leaked. It is rumored that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could launch in black, green, blue, and silver color options. Some information about the online exclusive colors of the entire lineup was also leaked, along with multiple renders showcasing how these colors would look on Samsung's premium model.

However, according to reliable leaker IceUniverse, Samsung could opt for "Blue" as the signature color option for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the leaker shared this piece of information. Since the source of information isn't known, we would advise you to take it with a grain of salt.

Galaxy S25 Ultra main color: blue. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 10, 2024

The leaker did not confirm which shade of blue it would be. Looking at the comments on the post, it appears that many are hopeful that Samsung may opt for the "Navy blue" color that Samsung introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold6 earlier this year.

The signature color is typically the one used prominently in marketing and promotions. Samsung, like other brands, has had a tradition of introducing its device in a new color every year. For example, the Galaxy S22 Ultra's signature color was "Burgundy," whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra used "Green." Similarly, this year, Samsung opted for the "Titanium Gray" color for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It remains to be seen what the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra's signature "Blue" color would look like.

Let us know your thoughts, which shade of blue would you like to see the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra debut in?