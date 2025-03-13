Skich Store is alternative app store for Apple iOS users in the EU

Thanks to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Union, Apple was forced to allow iOS users to sideload apps from alternative app marketplaces. With iOS 18.2, Apple also allowed its users to delete several native apps including Calculator, Calendar, Notes, etc. Skich is the latest company that has introduced an App Store alternative for iOS users in the EU.

Called the "Skich Store," the app marketplace mainly focuses on games. Here, users not only can find and download games from third-party developers, but also get suggestions for new games based on their "favorite genres and types."

iOS users in the EU can download the Skich Store from its official website. Interestingly, the main app is also available for Android users. According to the platform (via 9To5Google), mobile gamers "often struggle to find titles that match their preferences, while developers face increasing competition for visibility."

Skich aims to resolve this issue by offering game suggestions based on its algorithms across 40+ categories and genres. Apple users can also download user-curated game collections. Notably, the app marketplace offers a game discoverability system that matches that of several dating apps like Tinder.

Users get to swipe right for a game title that they find interesting and worth playing for, or they can swipe left to skip it. Users can also check out what games their friends are playing. For now, there are no games available at launch at Skich Store, as compared to Aptoide, which launched in June with 8 titles.

The games are expected to appear on the platform starting in March, according to The Verge. Also, since Skich Store requires sideloading, it is only available for iOS and iPadOS users in the EU.