Snap Inc. says its new Sponsored AI Lenses might help brands go viral

Snap Inc. launched a new offering, Sponsored AI Lenses, for the advertisers on its platform. As the name suggests, it's a new ad format built using the social media giant's in-house generative AI tech that allows advertisers to create paid AI Lenses featuring their brand.

The company has long offered brands the ability to pay for Lenses. However, the new format allows users to integrate their selfies seamlessly into AI-powered scenes. For instance, users can find interactive AI Lenses to see themselves sporting 90s hairstyles, stepping into the Wild West, or donning the latest runway styles.

The company said in a blog post that Sponsored AI Lenses can help brands "drive high engagement, virality, and AI-powered storytelling on Snapchat." The ad format builds on the AI Lenses feature introduced to Snapchat+ Platinum users earlier this year.

Snap Inc. added that Sponsored AI Lenses eliminate the need for 3D and VFX design. They help cut production timelines by offering AI-generated templates to fuel creativity and visuals to improve brand storytelling.

The company found that "brands leveraging this format can be placed at the forefront of the Camera, enabling them access to 25-45% more impressions in a single day." It also noted that Snapchatters spent more time engaging with Sponsored AI Lenses than standard Lenses. Uber and Tinder, which had early access to the ad format, unlocked higher-than-average playtimes.

Sponsored AI Lenses are available in the Snapchat app's Lens Carousel. While its efforts may not be as big as Google or OpenAI's, Snap Inc. has been working over the last two years to develop various generative AI features.

Earlier this year, it unveiled a new AI text-to-image model to generate high-quality images on mobile devices in "just seconds." It also launched a rewards program for AR developers, offering cash prizes for winning periodic challenges.