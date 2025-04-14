Sony announces PlayStation 5 price hikes across UK, Europe, and other regions

Sony has announced some pricing changes to its PlayStation 5 console across multiple regions, though it's not hitting every variant. The latest changes are targeting Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, with the Middle East and Africa also receiving some unspecified hikes.

Starting now, in the UK, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition costs £40 more, going up to £429.99. In Europe, the hike is €50, making the Digital Edition €499.99. While Standard is left alone in those two regions, both Standard and Digital Edition prices are being raised in the remaining announced countries.

Here's the table given by Sony itself today:

Region Pricing Europe PS5 Digital Edition – €499.99

(No pricing changes for the standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive) UK PS5 Digital Edition – £429.99

(No pricing changes for the standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive) Australia Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $829.95

PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $749.95 New Zealand Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – NZD $949.95

PS5 Digital Edition – NZD $859.95

The recently released PlayStation 5 Pro will not be receiving any pricing changes. Moreover, the separate Disc Drive for the PlayStation 5 that Sony sells will be receiving a price cut instead. It will now cost €79.99 in Europe, £69.99 in the UK, AUD $124.95 in Australia, and NZD $139.95 in New Zealand.

As for the reasoning behind the sudden price changes, the company simply said that "with a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, SIE has made the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 console in select markets."

While not listed with specific details on the blog post announcing the changes today, Sony revealed that some countries in the Middle East and Africa will also receive hikes in pricing. The company asks fans to check with their local retailers to get the exact updated pricing information.