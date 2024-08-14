Sony will launch the Unreal Engine 5-based Until Dawn remake on October 4 for PC and PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment will continue its current trend of launching new PlayStation 5 games on PC as well. Today, it revealed that the remake of the horror-themed adventure game Until Dawn will be released on October 4 for both platforms.

In a post on the official PlayStation blog, it states that this remake of the original 2015 game was created from the ground up via Epic's Unreal Engine 5. There's also a new trailer that shows the differences between the original game, developed by Supermassive Games, and the upcoming remake, developed by Ballistic Moon.

The blog states:

We have updated character models, environments, interactable props, visual effects, and animations, all designed to maximize the Until Dawn experience on both PS5 and PC. We have completely relit the game to take advantage of Unreal Engine 5’s rendering features, including raytracing and enhanced materials, focusing on a more atmospheric and “modern horror” experience.

As with the original game, the remake of Until Dawn will center on a series of characters who had to deal with a tragedy that occurred during a party at a remote lodge. The members of the party have returned one year after the tragedy at the same lodge. That's when bad things start happening to them. The blog says that the prologue to Until Dawn has been reworked for the remake with some extra time for some key characters so we "get to know them a little better."

The blog also says people who have played the original game will find some other changed content with the remake:

For the collectors and explorers among you, keep your eyes peeled because we’ve relocated all the original totems to be found all over again. We’ve also added Hunger totems, a special new type of totem that holds a different kind of vision to the others.

While Until Dawn is a single-player title, Sony says that PC owners will still need to sign up for a free PlayStation Account to play the game.