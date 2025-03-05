When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Specs Appeal: Comparing the new iPad 11 with iPad 10 and iPad 9

iPad 11 next to iPad 10 next to iPad 10

On March 4, 2025, Apple announced the eleventh-generation iPad. The company's latest entry-level iPad is nearly identical to its predecessor, with the most changes hiding inside the device. If you are looking for an affordable tablet, choosing between the iPad 10 (still in stock in many stores and with decent discounts) might not be an easy task. In this Specs Appeal, we compare the last three generations of budget-friendly iPads, so here is everything you need to know.

The iPad 11 is quite a minor spec bump over the previous generation. It is powered by the A16 processor with faster CPU and GPU performance. However, those chips are likely binned as they only have five cores (the A14 in the iPad 10 and the A13 in the iPad 9 have six cores). Despite that, Apple still promises a 30% CPU performance increase over the A14 and a 50% increase over the A13.

Another change over the previous-gen iPad is a little increase in display size. It is now a proper 11-inch tablet, while the iPad 10 has a 10.9-inch display. However, the resolution is the same (so are the physical dimensions of both iPads).

The new iPad 11
This thing is now 11"

For most users, the iPad 11 is a no-brainer choice, especially if they are buying their first iPad or upgrading from seriously old and unsupported iPads. You get more performance and more storage in the cheapest configuration over the iPad 10. With that in mind, the iPad 10 is also a good pick, but only if you are on a tight budget. You can find the iPad 10 for as little as $279, and in this price bracket, a $70 is a notable difference. The A14 chip is still good for daily iPad usage, so the only reasonable concern here is storage—make sure you are ok with having only 64GB, which might be a bit tough to swallow in 2025.

Also, neither is good for you if you want an iPad with Apple Intelligence (not sure if there are such users, but still). The iPad 11 has the A16 processor, which does not support Apple's AI feature suite. In this regard, you will be much better with a discounted iPad Air M2.

The iPad 10 in its four new colors
Colors are the same as before

Here are the differences between the iPad 11 (A16, 2025) and the iPad 10 (A14, 2022):

  • A slightly bigger display: 11 inches instead of 10.9 inches (still not fully laminated).
  • A newer, more powerful processor, albeit with five cores instead of six.
  • 128GB in the base model and a new 512GB max configuration.
  • Bluetooth 5.3 support.
  • Smart HDR 4 for the rear-facing camera
  • Cheaper: $349 instead of $449.

And here is a detailed spec-by-spec comparison (changes highlighted in bold):

iPad 11 iPad 10 iPad 9
Size and weight 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28"
248.6 x 179.5 x 7 mm
1.05 lbs
477 grams		 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.29"
250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm
1.07 lbs
487 grams
Display 11-inch Liquid Retina
All-screen design
2360x1640, 261 ppi
500 nits brightness
sRGB, True Tone

10.9-inch Liquid Retina
All-screen design
2360x1640, 264 ppi
500 nits brightness
sRGB, True Tone

 10.2" Retina
2160x1620, 264 ppi
500 nits brightness
sRGB, True Tone
Processor Apple A16
5-core CPU
4-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine		 Apple A14 Bionic
6-core CPU
4-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine

Apple A13 Bionic
6-core CPU
4-core GPU
8-core Neural Engine
Apple Intelligence Not supported
Memory 4GB 3GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB and 256GB 64GB and 256GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
5G (sub-6), Gigabit LTE, 3G, GPS
eSIM-only		 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
5G (sub-6), Gigabit LTE, 3G, GPS
Nano-SIM, eSIM		 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2
Gigabit-class LTE, 3G, GPS
Nano-SIM, eSIM
Front Camera

Landscape Camera
12MP, f/2.4 aperture
Center Stage
Retina Flash, Smart HDR3
1080p video @ 60 fps

 Portrait Camera
12MP, f/2.4 aperture
Center Stage
Retina Flash
1080p video @ 60 fps
Rear Camera 12MP, f/1.8
Smart HDR 4 for photos
4K video @ 60 fps
1080p video @ 60/120/240 fps		 12MP, f/1.8
Smart HDR 3 for photos
4K video @ 60 fps
1080p video @ 60/120/240 fps		 8MP, f/2.4
HDR
1080p video @ 30 fps
720p video @ 120 fps
Battery 28.6 Wh
Up to 10 hours of video (Wi-Fi)
Up to 9 hours of video (cellular)		 32.4 Wh
Up to 10 hours of video (Wi-Fi)
Up to 9 hours of video (cellular)
Audio Two landscape speakers Two speakers on the bottom side
Security TouchID in the top power button TouchID in the Home button
Ports USB-C, Smart Connector Lightning, 3.5 mm audio jack, Smart Connector
Apple Pencil 1st gen Apple Pencil
Apple Pencil USB-C
Requires USB-C-to-Lightning adapter		 1st gen Apple Pencil
Colors Silver, Pink, Blue, Yellow Space Gray, Silver
Launch price $349 $449 $329

The new iPad is now available for preorder, with shipments scheduled for March 12, 2025.

