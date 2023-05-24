Spider-Man 2 trailer has brutal Symbiote action as Kraven and Lizard enters the fray

Insomniac's delivered the final announcement of today's PlayStation 5 showcase, presenting the first gameplay trailer of Spider-Man 2. As we've already known from the original reveal in 2021, the game features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, delivering what looks to be a double protagonist story. Watch the trailer above, where the main villains get a reveal too.

Popular Spider-Man villains Kraven the Hunter and Dr. Curt Connors, AKA The Lizard have come to New York. It looks like Kraven is hunting all the "super" individuals in the city, and that includes other villains that usually just has Spider-Man to deal with.

Of course, the Symbiote is here too, which has already latched on to Peter Parker. It's clear that his personality has already changed from the alien "suit". His special attacks seem much more brutal, and the voice lines taking on a more aggressive notes. Here's how Insomniac described the Symbiote suit's combat:

New combat abilities can neutralize our new headstrong opponents with a little finesse. Strike back with aggressive parries to gain the upper-hand, or cast a web to shunt enemies between a hard place and a harder place. You can also activate a classic dodge to get out of danger – but don’t get too comfortable; some attacks can’t simply be dodged and will require a parry to properly evade them!

With Miles Morales also joining the mix in this mainline entry, Insomniac is adding fast switching between the two heroes, which is described as "near-instant." He's also getting "Web Wings" to glide across the city using wind tunnels.

"You’ll seamlessly switch between both Spider-Men across a variety of story moments in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2," says the studio. "We want players to bask in iconic team-ups elevated by our signature set piece moments, and experience the story from the perspective of each Spider-Man."

Spider-Man 2 does not have a release date yet, but it is coming out on the PlayStation 5 sometime in fall 2023.