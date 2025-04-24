Spotify AI Playlist is now available in over 40 countries

Exactly six months ago, Spotify announced AI Playlist, a new beta feature designed to help users discover new music by letting them type a prompt like "Give me some funky and upbeat songs to help me unpack my boxes in my new home." Initially available only in the US, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand, Spotify AI Playlist is now rolling out to users across over 40 countries.

Here is the list of countries where English-speaking users can try Spotify AI Playlist:

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Botswana

Burundi

Canada

Curaçao

Dominica

Eswatini

Fiji Ghana

Grenada

Guyana

Ireland

Jamaica

Kenya

Kiribati

Lesotho

Liberia

Malawi

Malta

Marshall Islands Namibia

Nauru

New Zealand

Nigeria

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Rwanda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

Sierra Leone Singapore

South Africa

Solomon Islands

Tanzania

Tonga

Uganda

United Kingdom

United States

Vanuatu

Zambia

Zimbabwe.

Spotify AI Playlist is available only for Spotify Premium subscribers. If you live in one of the supported regions and the app's language is set to English, you can head to the library, tap the plus button, and select "AI Playlist." After that, Spotify will show you some suggestions and allow you to type your own prompt.

Spotify notes that you can achieve the best results by using words that describe genres, moods, and artists. However, you can also use animals, activities, movie characters, colors, and even emojis. Keep in mind that AI Playlist is still in beta, so it cannot generate playlists for non-music prompts like brands or current events. Also, there are additional protections against offensive prompts.

You can read more about Spotify AI Playlist in the original announcement post here.