Spotify expands AI playlist generation feature to more countries including the US

In an official newsroom post, music streaming giant Spotify announced that it is expanding the AI playlist feature to more English-speaking countries. Notably, the Spotify AI playlist feature creates customized playlists using text descriptions.

According to the blog, the Spotify AI playlist feature is rolling out to Premium Spotify subscribers (subscription cost starts at $5.99/month for students and $11.99 for individuals). The feature is currently available in beta to Premium users in the US, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The feature makes playlist creation much easier since there is a lot of content on Spotify. Using AI, users will be able to create their customized playlists suited for any and every occasion, just by entering the text prompts.

Spotify says:

Creating a playlist with AI Playlist is as easy as entering a unique prompt into the chat, like “upbeat pop music for my European summer vacation” or “a romantic playlist for date night at home.” Spotify will then offer a personalized selection of songs that match the vibe you’re going for, which you can revise and refine by typing in additional prompts. The more specific you can be, the better. The most successful playlists are generated with prompts that contain a mix of genres, moods, artists, or decades, so get creative! You can also reference places, animals, activities, movie characters, colors, and even emojis.

To use the Spotify AI playlist feature, users need to open the Spotify app and choose "Your Library" at the bottom-right corner of the UI. Tap the "+" button at the top-right corner and select "AI Playlist."

Users can choose one of the suggested prompts or type their own. Do note that you can take creative liberty but you need to be specific. Once done, Spotify will use its AI powers to create a customized playlist featuring tracks, artists, and genres it thinks fit the prompt.

From there, users can choose to keep tracks, delete ones they don't like, or even ask Spotify to refine the playlist further using additional prompts. Once complete, you can tap "Create" to save the new playlist automatically in "Your Library."