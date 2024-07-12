Spotify now offers 2FA in a way that no one may want to use it, for now

Spotify recently announced a new $10.99 Basic Plan with ad-free streaming in the US. The difference between Spotify Basic and Spotify Premium is that with the Basic plan, you will not have access to audiobooks. The music streaming platform also hiked the prices of its plans, and you have to shell out more money for different subscription plans.

Some users resort to unofficial ways to stream music for free on Spotify without ads and restrictions, using leaked credentials. To avoid this mishap, Spotify is adding the two-factor authentication feature (2FA) to its platform to allow users to keep their accounts safe and secure. However, the implementation of 2FA by Spotify is just unreliable.

Multiple Reddit users have reported that Spotify is prompting them to enter a 2FA code when they are trying to log into their Spotify account. The 2FA service asks you to enter the code sent to your email address used during Spotify registration. The user can then access their Spotify account, once they have entered their email, and password and verified the 2FA code.

image via Reddit

This is a welcome change for security on the Spotify platform and was a requested feature. However, the implementation is far from ideal. Notably, not all Spotify users are receiving the option to use the 2FA code when logging into their accounts. This means that the Spotify 2FA feature is rolling out gradually to users.

Then, it is also noted that there appears to be no option or toggle within the Spotify settings menu to turn on/off the feature. Moreover, it doesn't necessarily ask for codes every time you attempt to sign into your account. Last but not least, there is no option to use Spotify's 2FA with a third-party app, and you are restricted to using email to receive the 2FA code.

Spotify already offers artists a proper 2FA with support for third-party apps and SMS verification. So, this shouldn't be a big challenge for Spotify to implement the same support for normal users.