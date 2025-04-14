STALKER 2 new roadmap shows incoming modding tools, AI upgrades, and more

Ever since the launch of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, GSC Game World has been hard at work shipping massive bug-fixing updates for the survival experience. With the first quarter of 2025 now over, the studio is looking toward the rest of the year to deliver some of its most requested features and updates.

In a blog post today, GSC Game World detailed what it hopes to ship out to players in upcoming updates, including beta modding tools for the community, massive A-Life updates to improve the game's AI aspects, new weapons, mutant loot, and more.

Here's the 2025 Q2 roadmap that was shared today:

Beta Mod SDK Kit Closed Beta with Mod Makers to test the ModKit Release Beta Mod SDK Mod Guide (SCRAA will provide the info) Mod.io and Steam Workshop integration

A-Life/AI Updates Persistent A-Life improvements Smarter human combat: better cover/flanking use, limited grenades Mutants eat corpses Mutants react to threats Mutant Loot

Shader Compilation Skip

Player Stash Window Increase

Wide Screen Aspect Ratio Support

Two New Weapons

Further Stabilization, Optimization, and “Anomalies” Fixing

Unfortunately, no solid release dates have been attached to any of the promised features and changes. The studio said it will be updating the roadmap every quarter, though, so expect another announcement in about three months.

"The Zone is evolving and will continue to. Throughout the year, we will be delivering updates and hotfixes dedicated to making the game better in every aspect," added the studio. "With proper planning, double testing (internal and closed beta for big updates) of all features and fixes, and your feedback, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will become the game we imagined — and you deserve."

Moreover, the studio hopes to ship the next-gen update for the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy during the same 2025 time frame.