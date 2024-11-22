Star Citizen goes free-to-play for two weeks, offers over 150 ships and vehicles to try out

Cloud Imperium Games has kicked off another free fly event for Star Citizen, the upcoming sci-fi space MMORPG that's being developed using crowd-funded resources. Its multiplayer portion has gone completely free to try for the next 14 days, letting any PC players, with a decent enough rig, jump in and try out fresh ships almost every day without opening their wallets.

Named the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo of 2954 in-game, the yearly event runs until December 5. The developer will be rotating the available ships and vehicles for players every 48 hours, showcasing a different ship building company, from the in-universe lore, every time. For example, right now it's Crusader Industries and Tumbril Land Systems that are on the spotlight, featuring everything from cargo-hauling ships to advanced fighters.

As a grand finale, from December 2 through 5, all the previous ships and vehicles will return for a grand finale, letting players try out anything they missed out on from previous days.

Cloud Imperium is also offering every new player a free ship till the end of the event. The Drake Interplanetary starter ship, the Cutter, is what's available, an allrounder ship that also features some handy cargo space.

Like in previous years, the event is taking place inside the largest city of planet microTech: New Babbage. To get there, new players can wake up right inside the city and follow the signs towards the event stage, which involves a trip on the transit system. Head to the event's landing page here to see what ships and vehicles will be showcased on which day.

For those who haven't kept up, since the last Expo event, Star Citizen has received Alpha updates containing derelict settlements, a completely alien ship, wildlife for habitable planets, hauling missions, instanced hangers, and more features. A brand-new release window was also attached to the game's single-player campaign portion, while also showing off a huge chunk of its opening sequence.