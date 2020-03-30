Star Trek: Voyager receives a 4K remaster courtesy of an AI-based software

Image via Imgur

Originally released in 1995, Star Trek: Voyager, has now received a third-party 4K remaster. A Redditer (u/theboomsterz) who goes by the name of Billy Richard on YouTube has used a video AI program from Topaz Labs to remaster five episodes of the show thus far. Here's a short clip of the resultant video taken from the Season 6, Episode 4, Tinker Tenor Doctor Spy.

The video was remastered to 4K from a DVD source using Gigapixel AI from Topaz Labs, and the episode above had three complete runs with the software. It is a time-consuming and expensive process, with Richard claiming that it took him around six hours to process the work from start to finish.

As stated before, five episodes have been remastered as of now, but only short clips have been uploaded for viewership on YouTube. But Richard intends on saving up for upgrading from his current trial version of Gigapixel and subsequently making more episodes in the future. While the link to download or view full episodes has not been given, nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how CBS and Paramount respond to this.

Source: Reddit