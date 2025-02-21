Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and sequel are free on Epic Games Store mobile app

The freshly built Epic Games Store on mobile finally began hosting third-party games in January 2025, expanding beyond just first-party titles such as Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League Sideswipe. Alongside it, the company also kicked off a freebie program similar to the one it's been running on PC for years now, offering Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee to keep worldwide on Android and the EU on iOS.

A month later, the company has finally refreshed the freebie offer. Now, the Epic Games Store on mobile is offering the BioWare RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic from 2003, as well as its sequel from 2005, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, by Obsidian Entertainment. Russia and Belarus are excluded from this freebie offer. Grab the app to claim the games here.

Next, the company also announced what games have hit its mobile store in February so far:

iOS and Android

Cultist Simulator

Figment 2: Creed Valley

Machinarium

Road Redemption

Shadow Fight 4: Arena

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

Trailer Park Boys: Greasy Money

Warface: GO

Android

Doodle God: Infinite Alchemy Merge

Food Truck Chef Cooking Games

Gigapocalypse

Hollywood Crush

Little Big Workshop

Train Valley 2

iOS

Doodle God: Infinite Alchemy Merge

The Epic Games Store on mobile is available worldwide on Android platforms, but on Apple's iOS devices, it's only downloadable for those residing in the European Union.

During the company's latest Year in Review deep dive for 2024, Epic Games dropped some information on how it's planning to improve the new mobile experience. It said that the app will "continue to be a focal point of our development roadmap throughout" the year. It's also working on adding self-publishing tools for mobile developers later this year, with an invite-only beta available right now.