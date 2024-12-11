Stardock releases Multiplicity 4 v1.0 with Seamless Display, ARM support, and more

Stardock released Multiplicity 4 v1.0 today, a powerful application that allows you to control multiple PCs with a single mouse and keyboard. Known as a software KVM, Multiplicity 4’s innovative new features to let you use any Windows laptop as a native secondary display, stream multiple monitors at the same time, and introduces support for ARM devices.

Powered by the proprietary ControlStream™ v4 technology, Multiplicity 4 can stream multi monitor configurations to the primary device within a single viewing window. And with the advanced compression technology that can easily be configured, Multiplicity 4 is designed to provide a full fidelity experience but can also be optimized to preserve bandwidth with a single setting.

New with Multiplicity 4 is Seamless Display, a feature that makes it simple to use a laptop or other Windows PC as a secondary native display with Windows. With this feature, you can make a laptop, tablet, or other Windows PC act as a secondary monitor that functions as a native display – this enables the ability to drag apps and windows to the secondary device as if it was plugged directly into your computer.

Seamless, a powerful feature that lets you move effortlessly between multiple devices, has been enhanced to support resolution-aware monitor placement to improve your movement across multiple devices and displays.

"Multiplicity is trusted by emergency call centers around the globe and is used extensively by our manufacturing partners," said Brad Sams, Vice President and General Manager of Stardock Software. "With this release, Multiplicity 4 is adding new features that will help our partners use a single solution for all of their KVM and remote desktop needs for the modern workplace.”

With this release, Multiplicity 4 is now ready for corporate deployments and takes advantage of Stardock’s deployment tooling and the license key management portal.

Here's what's new in Multiplicity 4.

ARM – Support for ARM devices for nearly all functions are now supported.

– Support for ARM devices for nearly all functions are now supported. Seamless Display – use a Windows laptop or tablet with your desktop as a native Windows monitor with full fidelity.

– use a Windows laptop or tablet with your desktop as a native Windows monitor with full fidelity. Multi-Monitor Streaming – if your secondary device has more than one monitor, you can view them all at the same time, up to 16 monitors are supported.

– if your secondary device has more than one monitor, you can view them all at the same time, up to 16 monitors are supported. Seamless – move your mouse between each computer, this feature now supports advanced resolution aware monitor placement.

– move your mouse between each computer, this feature now supports advanced resolution aware monitor placement. Audio – Improved audio streaming now supports higher bitrate when streaming from remote devices.

– Improved audio streaming now supports higher bitrate when streaming from remote devices. Security – Multiplicity 4 now uses AES-256 encryption for file and monitor streaming and supports for IPV6.

– Multiplicity 4 now uses AES-256 encryption for file and monitor streaming and supports for IPV6. Backup – Easily backup and restore your settings to a file, you can also now easily reset all settings too.

Multiplicity 4 starts at $29.99 for a perpetual license but is included in our award-winning suite of applications, Object Desktop. For more information or to purchase, please visit the Multiplicity 4 webpage.

You can also download the entire Object Desktop package. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences, Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes and Multiplicity.

