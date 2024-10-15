Stardock updates DesktopGPT with Template Editor, better UI, and other improvements

While Windows users wait for OpenAI to release its official ChatGPT app for Windows, Stardock has something interesting for those who want a bit more. DesktopGPT, the app that Stardock claims offers "the easiest way to bring OPenAI's latest models to your desktop," received a pretty big update. With the latest version, you can create custom templates for uniform outputs based on the initial input.

Template Editor in DesktopGPT is simple: you give your template a name, create a shortcut, and describe how the system should process your requests and generate responses. For example, respond to every question you ask, as Jesse Pinkman from the Breaking Bad series would yo. Or, as Stardock puts it in the update announcement, have ChatGPT talk to you like a pirate every time you invoke the pirate template.

Arrr, credit fer the image be goin' to Stardock, matey!!

Of course, styling the conversation is just one simple response. The new DesktopGPT version comes with a few templates by default, like Summarize, Cover Later, Proofread, etc. The idea is to make using ChatGPT easier by generating output with a consistent format and not typing your custom prompt every time you want to interact with the service.

As an example, I have a template created that takes a body of text and summarizes the information, formats questions based on the text, and then outputs it into a format that can be put into a CSV so that it can be loaded into a quiz tool my daughter uses to prepare for tests and quizzes.

In addition to the template editor, the latest DesktopGPT update brings a more consistent user interface, code optimizations for better efficiency, and other minor changes that should improve customers' overall experience.

DesktopGPT is available as part of the Object Desktop suite, which includes programs such as Fences, Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes and Multiplicity.

