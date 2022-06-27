Steam Deck production picks up, leading to doubled unit shipments

Valve's immensely sought-after handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck, continues to be dominant in the Steam top sellers list. However, actually getting one has been a difficult process unless the order was placed quite early when Valve opened pre-order registrations. There is good news on this front. It seems production difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and parts shortages are finally starting to wane, as Valve has announced a significant shipping rate increase for its product.



"Production has picked up, and after today we'll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week," said the company in a tweet, raising the hopes of many still in the months-long queue.

Those with a reservation can head to the Steam Deck's store page and login to find out the status of their order.

Hello! Some great news on the production front. We just sent the last batch of Q2 emails, and we’ll start sending Q3 reservation emails on the 30th.

Production has picked up, and after today we'll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week! pic.twitter.com/kAHE0zRrV7 — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) June 27, 2022

The Q2 2022 order confirmation emails have now been completely sent out, offering more prospective customers the option to make their reservation an official order. Valve will begin sending the Q3 reservation orders starting on June 30.

As the handheld reaches more people, more and more modders are entering the scene too. While someone even managed to jam larger, "unsupported" SSDs into the miniaturized PC, Valve has sensibly warned against doing such modifications due to heating and power issues that may occur. Unfortunately, even with the main piece of hardware's production ramp up, no news regarding the delayed Steam Deck Docking Station has dropped yet.