Steam Proton 10 beta 1 now available with support for more AAA games, fix for many core CPUs

The first beta of Steam’s Proton 10 has just been released, adding support for a whole bunch of new games. For those unaware, Proton is a compatibility layer built into Steam that lets you play games designed for Windows on Linux-based systems, including Steam’s own SteamOS, which is based on Linux.
The additional games that are supported in this beta release are Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition, Black Ink, Factorio, Ignited Entry, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, MySims Kingdom, No Man's Sky in VR mode (regressed after a game update), Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army, Soul Interface, THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GLOBAL MATCH, VIDEO GAME (924310), Willful, X Rebirth VR Edition.
The following games also got improved video playback performance: Agony Unrated, All-Star Fruit Racing, Audiosurf, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Gal*Gun 2, Greedfall, Indigo Park: Chapter 1, Omensight, SOULCALIBUR VI, TELEFORUM, Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games.
Here are the rest of the release notes for this update which also includes bugfix for multi-core CPUs, and more:
- Reinstated hack from Proton 7 that helped with SpellForce: Platinum Edition, NieR: Automata, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and DARK SOULS III crashing with monitors exposing too many possible resolutions.
- Improved performance in Dirt Rally 2.0.
- Fixed Final Fantasy XVI demo displaying driver warning on launch.
- Fixed Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced launcher hang and the game crashing on launch as well as not being possible to uninstall it via Steam.
- Fixed XCOM 2 erroring out when trying to connect to my2K.
- Fixed network issues in Hunt: Showdown 1896 after a game update.
- Fixed Rivals of Aether II, Stalker 2, The Axis Unseen, Beyond Handwell, Marvel Rivals, The Finals, Creatures of Ava crashing with Intel GPUs.
- Added support for game mods that load via custom dinput8.dll.
- Fixed input not working with Studio System : Guardian Angel.
- Fixed cursor not working in the menu of Amerzone: The Explorer's Legacy (1999).
- Fixed Deviator crashing with AMD GPUs shortly after launching.
- Fixed Warhammer: Vermintide 2 showing prerequisite installer on every launch.
- Re-enabled nvapi for Neverwinter, Star Trek Online and Champions Online.
- Fixed full screen mode in The Bright Star Of Seraph-Katis.
- Improved situation with audio crackling in Assassin’s Creed Shadows on Steam Deck.
- Improved reliability of Proton Prefix creation.
- Fixed Supermarket Together not detecting DLC on some systems.
- Fixed extras video playback in Shadow Warrior 2.
- Fixed VR mode in Evochron Legacy SE.
- Fixed non-Steam Battle.net installations.
- Fixed Sea of Thieves Xbox login window not working.
- Fixed graphics scaling in Master Magistrate.
- Fixed interface elements in Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two showing as solid green color.
- Included initial work on speech synthesis - requires manual installation of Proton Voice Files (steam://install/3086180), confirmed to work with The Thief, the Witch, the Toad, and the Mushroom.
- Fixed video playback in Twisted Sails.
- Improved video playback in Max: The Curse of Brotherhood.
- Added hack to allow Steam Overlay to function with EAC EOS games.
- Fixed CPU topology override issues on machines with more than 32 logical cores.
- Fixed Proton sometimes creating an empty window when running via XWayland.
- Fixed Marvel Rivals displaying OS/drivers out of date warning.
- Fixed desync issue with 60FPS AVPro videos in VRChat.
- Fixed intermittent freezing in Spirit Hunter: NG.
- Fixed The Finals crashing after a recent game update.
- Improved Ubisoft Connect behavior when switching between Proton versions.
- Improved video playback in Locoland on NVIDIA GPUs.
- Improved video playback in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
- Fixed Tiny Cauldron freezing when selecting some resolutions.
- Fixed various crashes affecting Final Fantasy XIV launcher.
- Fixed broken account creation in Final Fantasy XIV.
- Fixed Nioh: Complete Edition hanging on a black screen when skipping videos.
- Fixed Killsquad freezing on character selection screen.
- Fixed Dread X Collection 3 Bete Grise minigame.
- Fixed video playback in ATRI - My Dear Moments-.
- Fixed Dark and Darker not being playable after a game update.
- Updated libvkd3d-shader to vkd3d-1.15-179-g21e08955d3c3.
- Updated dxvk to v2.6.1.
- Updated dxvk-nvapi to v0.9.0.
- Updated vkd3d-proton to v2.14.1-153-ga7159b80e165.
- Updated wine-mono to 9.4.0.
- Updated Xalia to 0.4.5 and enabled it for The TakeOver, Floppy Heroes, Whiskered Away, Himno, Survirus, The Adventure of Ninomae Ina'nis.
- Rebased Wine on top of wine-10.0.
- Added Steamworks SDK 1.62 support.
To select the version of Proton you want to use in Steam, just go to Steam > Settings > Steam Play and then choose the version of Proton you want from the drop down.
