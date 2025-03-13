Steam Spring Sale 2025 opens its doors for a week with discounts for thousands of PC games

It's time for a massive Steam sale again, and that means almost every experience offered on the biggest PC games storefront on the planet is now available at a discount. Coming in as Valve's first major sale of 2025, the latest seasonal promotion is the Steam Spring Sale, with seven days of festivities now being kicked off.

Everything from the smallest of indies to the biggest AAA blockbusters, as well as a whole lot of DLC packs, are now discounted. You can find a whole lot of highlights from the sale on the front page of Steam, which has been fully taken over by the new alien-themed Spring Sale festivities.

Just some of the highlights today include sales for STALKER 2, Baldur's Gate 3, FrostPunk 2, Space Marine II, Silent Hill 2, Elden Ring, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Palworld, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Hogwarts Legacy, and so much more.

The Deep Discounts section is back in action too, offering 90% to 95% off on a handful of classics and indies with plenty of name recognition. Check out those games here.

"Unlike our awesome themed-sales, the "theme" of our seasonal sales is ANY KIND OF GAME might be discounted, so take some time this week to look around through your favorite genres and categories," says Valve in its announcement of the sale kickoff.

If you want to let Steam do the picking for you, the Discovery Queue has returned with nine stickers up for grabs for each rotation you go through too. Cards as incentives haven't returned though, and seem to be gone for good.

The Steam Spring Sale of 2025 is slated to run until March 20, 10am PT. Following this store-wide seasonal sale, the next promotion of the same scale will appear in July as the Steam Summer Sale of 2024 kicks off. As usual, there will be plenty of smaller sales and festivals happening in between the two promotions. See the complete list announced by Valve here.