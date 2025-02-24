Steve Jobs Archive shares an old clip of Jobs, honoring 70th birthday

The Steve Jobs Archive (SJA) is marking what would have been the 70th birthday of Apple's late co-founder, who passed away in 2011. It has shared a small video clip featuring Jobs at an internal Apple employee communications meeting from October 23, 2007.

This was just months after the Cupertino-giant had changed its name from Apple Computer Inc. to Apple Inc. and was busy celebrating the iPhone's debut. Apple saw rave reviews of its newest product, big profits, and people lining up outside its stores to get their hands on the iPhone. However, Jobs had to publicly apologize at the time after the company's actions upset early buyers.

A minute-long video clip recalls Jobs's answer when an employee asked how Apple will keep its culture and brand as it grows. Here's what Jobs said at the time:

There's lots of ways to be...as a person. And some people are...some people express their deep appreciation for their species in different ways. But one of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out. And you never, you never meet the people, you never shake their hands. You never hear their story or tell yours, but somehow in the act of making something with a great deal of care and love some things transmitted there.

Jobs was associated with many popular companies and products in his lifetime, from Apple to Pixar and Macintosh to iPhone. He was born on February 24, 1955, and passed away at the age of 56 on October 5, 2011.

The late co-founder started Apple with Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne in 1976 and left the company due to internal conflicts in 1985 to start NeXt Inc. in the same year. He purchased The Graphics Group from Lucasfilm's computer graphics division a year later and renamed it Pixar.

Jobs returned to Apple when it acquired NeXT Inc. and remained the CEO until months before his death. He authorized Walter Isaacson to write his official biography, which was released in October 2011.

Jobs was also known for a popular deal with Microsoft that saved Apple from the verge of bankruptcy. Old checks he signed appeared at auctions and sold for tens of thousands of dollars. An old job application filled out by Jobs in 1973 was auctioned off for $174,757.

The Steve Jobs Archive was launched by his friends and family in 2022 to showcase a private historical collection. Since then, it hosted a couple of digital exhibits and launched an ebook in 2023, offering a curated collection of Steve's speeches, interviews, and correspondence.