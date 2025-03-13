Stories are the new way to earn money on Facebook

Meta-owned social network Facebook has given content creators a new way to earn extra cash on the platform. They can get paid by posting stories on their account, which is now eligible for monetization.

In other words, if you're a creator, you can earn money from the content you're already producing and sharing simply by posting it to your Facebook Stories. The new monetization option is now rolling out globally to all the creators who have signed up for the Facebook Content Monetization program.

For the unversed, Facebook Content Monetization was launched last October as a beta offering to the creators. It merges the company's previous offerings, such as in-stream ads, ads on Reels, and performance bonuses, into a single product.

In other words, creators now have a one-stop shop to earn money from longer videos, photos, Reels, and text posts they make on Facebook. They can have one set of insights telling how much money they make on different content formats and what drives progress.

Creators in the program don't need to press any button to get the ball rolling. They need to start posting Stories on their account, and Facebook offers performance-based payouts for their content. Speaking of ideas, they can post stories featuring behind-the-scenes bloopers of their content or bits from personal life their audience might be eager to know.

Facebook's monetization efforts date back to years when it launched in-stream video ads. The social network has since allowed creators to make money through different content formats. Meanwhile, the Stories feature has trickled down from its sister platform, Instagram, and is now a big feature on Facebook.

Its owner, Meta, is one of the oldest social media companies. Its efforts to streamline Facebook's monetization and open new revenue streams share a timeline with its battle for screen time against YouTube and TikTok. Meta tried to lure TikTok creators with cash bonuses and other incentives and also lobbied against the short video service owned by ByteDance.