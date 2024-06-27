Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

Leaving last week's donut making behind, the Epic Games Store is back with another fresh giveaway right on schedule. This time, PC gamers can claim a copy of Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition to keep for free forever, with the promotion running for the next seven days.

Coming from Failbetter Games, this Lovecraftian exploration-heavy RPG has players taking control of a spacefaring steam locomotive to journey through the universe as part of the Victorian empire. Throughout the campaign, players will be expanding on their character's backstory and upgrading the ship they are using to prepare for any incoming horrors.

Hostiles include everything from rival ships and pirates to monsters. But there is a ship management aspect too, where crew morale, captain nightmares, and even things like fuel and supplies being things to worry about while exploring this gothic horror universe. This is the same developer behind the 2015-released entry Sunless Sea. Despite being a sequel, the two games are not connected and new players can jump into the fresh entry without any prior knowledge.

Here's how the developer sets the stage for the setting for this 2019-released indie title:

Your captain must make their way in this impossible world as they trade, explore, fight and survive. Pick your side carefully, for you might be the thing that tips the balance of power – will you support Her Majesty's new empire, or the rebels who mean to throw off London's rule? Or perhaps you spurn such concerns, and intend to chart the narrow course between the two? Will you retire triumphant, or be lost to the dark?

Anyone can now grab a free copy of Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition from the Epic Games Store. The title usually costs $24.99 to purchase when it's not on sale. The store's next giveaway, copy of The Falconeer, will begin on the same day that this one ends: July 4.