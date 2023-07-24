Surface Book 3 and Laptop 4 get new firmware to resolve speaker issues

A woman with a Surface Book 3 Surface Dial and a Surface Pen

After releasing new drivers and fixes for the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop Studio, the company is rolling out the July 2023 firmware update to more Surface computers. This time, updates are available for the Surface Book 3 and Intel-based Surface Laptop 4. The main highlight of the release is speaker issue fixes.

What is new in the Surface Book 3 July 2023 firmware update?

  • Addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability.

  • Fixes speaker's audio issue.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Dolby - Software Component - 3.30400.413.0 Dolby APO SWC Device - Software components
Dolby - Software Component - 3.30201.210.0 Dolby APO Software Device (HAS) - Software component
Intel Corporation - System - 1.00.2283.0 Detection Verification - System devices
Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.24.0.7927 Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) Audio Controller - System devices
Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.24.0.7927 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED - System devices
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Media - 6.0.9249.2 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) - Sound, video, and game controllers
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Extension -10.24.245.001 Realtek Device Extension - Extn

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations 13-inch Surface Book 3
15-inch Surface Book 3
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website
Additional Steps

We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles.
Known Issues No known issues in this update.
Device Supported Until April 1, 2025
Surface Laptop 4 press images showing various colors

What is new in the Surface Laptop 4 July 2023 firmware update?

  • Addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability.

  • Fixes speaker's audio issue.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Dolby - Software Component - 3.30201.210.0 Dolby APO Software Device (HAS) - Software component
Dolby - Software Component - 3.30400.413.0 Dolby APO SWC Device - Software components
Dolby - Extension - 7.811.332.53 Dolby Device Extension
Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.29.0.7919 Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) Audio Controller - System devices
Intel – Software Component - 1.65.245.0 Intel(R) ICLS Client - Software devices
Intel – System – 2240.3.4.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices
Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.29.0.7919 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED - System devices
Intel(R) Corporation - Media - 10.29.0.7919 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (SST) for Bluetooth Audio - Sound, video and game controllers
Intel(R) Corporation - Media - 10.29.0.7919 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (SST) for USB Audio - Sound, video and game controllers
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Extension - 6.0.9320.5 Realtek Device Extension
Surface – Firmware – 15.0.2235.2 Surface ME – Firmware
Surface – Firmware – 22.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website
Additional Steps

We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles.
Known Issues The update does not contain known issues
Device Supported Until April 15, 2025

Although the Surface Laptop 4 is no longer Microsoft's newest computer, the company continues selling it with massive discounts. You can snag several configurations on the Microsoft Store for up to $600 less.

