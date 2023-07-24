Surface Book 3 and Laptop 4 get new firmware to resolve speaker issues

After releasing new drivers and fixes for the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop Studio, the company is rolling out the July 2023 firmware update to more Surface computers. This time, updates are available for the Surface Book 3 and Intel-based Surface Laptop 4. The main highlight of the release is speaker issue fixes.

What is new in the Surface Book 3 July 2023 firmware update?

Addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Fixes speaker's audio issue.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Dolby - Software Component - 3.30400.413.0 Dolby APO SWC Device - Software components Dolby - Software Component - 3.30201.210.0 Dolby APO Software Device (HAS) - Software component Intel Corporation - System - 1.00.2283.0 Detection Verification - System devices Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.24.0.7927 Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) Audio Controller - System devices Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.24.0.7927 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED - System devices Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Media - 6.0.9249.2 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) - Sound, video, and game controllers Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Extension -10.24.245.001 Realtek Device Extension - Extn

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations 13-inch Surface Book 3

15-inch Surface Book 3 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles. Known Issues No known issues in this update. Device Supported Until April 1, 2025

What is new in the Surface Laptop 4 July 2023 firmware update?

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Dolby - Software Component - 3.30201.210.0 Dolby APO Software Device (HAS) - Software component Dolby - Software Component - 3.30400.413.0 Dolby APO SWC Device - Software components Dolby - Extension - 7.811.332.53 Dolby Device Extension Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.29.0.7919 Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) Audio Controller - System devices Intel – Software Component - 1.65.245.0 Intel(R) ICLS Client - Software devices Intel – System – 2240.3.4.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.29.0.7919 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED - System devices Intel(R) Corporation - Media - 10.29.0.7919 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (SST) for Bluetooth Audio - Sound, video and game controllers Intel(R) Corporation - Media - 10.29.0.7919 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (SST) for USB Audio - Sound, video and game controllers Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Extension - 6.0.9320.5 Realtek Device Extension Surface – Firmware – 15.0.2235.2 Surface ME – Firmware Surface – Firmware – 22.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles. Known Issues The update does not contain known issues Device Supported Until April 15, 2025

Although the Surface Laptop 4 is no longer Microsoft's newest computer, the company continues selling it with massive discounts. You can snag several configurations on the Microsoft Store for up to $600 less.

