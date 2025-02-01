When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Surface Go 3 gets new firmware with fixes for audio, microphone, and BSOD issues

Two Surface Go 3 tablets with and without the Type Cover keyboard

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for the third-generation Surface Go, its entry-level small-sized Surface tablet, which, according to rumors, should get an ARM version later this year. In the latest release, Microsoft addressed audio and microphone bugs, improved the overall security of the tablet, patched various bugs causing blue screens of death, and more.

Here is the changelog:

Improvements and fixes:

  • Reliability:
    • Enhances the stability of the device, reducing the occurrence of blue screen.
    • Prevents unexpected failures or disruptions of audio streams by improving the stability and reliability of the audio system to enable uninterrupted audio playback and recording.
    • Prevents the microphone from being disabled while the device's microphone is in use during the installation of an update.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - MEDIA - 6.0.9681.3 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) - Sound, video and game controllers
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Extension - 6.1.0.24 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) - Extensions

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Go 3
Supported Windows Versions

Windows 10 version 22H2
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
Known Issues The update does not contain any known bugs or issues

You can download the latest Surface Go 3 firmware by heading to Settings > Windows Update. Alternatively, you can get a manual installation package from the official Surface Support website (it weighs 708 MB). Before installing firmware updates, back up important data since Surface firmware is not uninstallable.

The Surface Go 3 has a six-year lifecycle, and it will reach the end of support on October 5, 2027.

