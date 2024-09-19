Surface Laptop 7 gets big firmware update with many improvements

The Surface Laptop 7 has received a big new firmware update. It mainly focuses on resolving various issues and bugs, such as boot failures when USB-C ports are disabled, image distortion when waking up from sleep, better monitor compatibility, and more. Here is the official changelog:
- Addresses a potential issue that prevented the device to Wake-on-Power (automatically start when they're reconnected to power) when connected via Dock3.
- Fixes the issue of boot failure that occurs when USB-C is disabled using the SEMM tool.
- Enhances the detection of certain Dell monitors when connected to a Targus docking station during power cycles.
- Improves the identification of monitors connected via USB-DP when the USB-C port is disabled using the SEMM tool.
- Resolves an issue with the Wake on LAN (WOL) feature that caused the system to automatically power on after being shut down.
- Enhances the overall display experience by preventing the system from flickering and providing maximum resolution of the monitors connected to the Surface USB-C Travel Hub.
- Addresses the issue with image distortion after the system wakes from Sleep mode.
- Improves system stability which caused a bug check or system hang during sleep mode or transition between power states.
- Addresses the problem that caused the occurrence of a black screen when trying to restart your device.
The complete list of new drivers in this update is available here.
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Laptop 7
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 11 version 24H2 and newer
|Update Size
|453 MB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain any known issues
|Device Supported Until
|June 18, 2030
You can download the latest firmware update for the Surface Laptop 7 from Windows Update. Alternatively, Microsoft provides an offline package, which you can download here.
