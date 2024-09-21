Surface Pro 10 for Business gets fixes for non-working keyboard and trackpad and more

Microsoft has updated the Surface Pro 10 for Business with a few important fixes. The September 2024 update patches the non-working keyboard and trackpad, problems with waking up the device from sleep with the power button, issues with the Slim Pen charging, audio crackling, non-working Caps Lock LED, and more.
Here is the official changelog:
- Fixes an issue where keypresses and the touchpad did not function correctly when connected to the device.
- Resolves an issue where waking the device from sleep mode required holding the power button instead of a simple tap or key press.
- Addresses the concern where the Slim Pen would unexpectedly charge when the device resumed from sleep mode, impacting power consumption.
- Resolves a potential issue with audio crackling during Teams calls.
- Mitigates the issue where the Caps Lock LED does not indicate ON/OFF status, despite the key functioning properly.
- Resolves the issue where double letters were being dropped when typing quickly.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel Corporation - Compute Accelerator - 32.0.100.2267
|Intel(R) AI Boost - Neural processors
|Surface - Extension - 2.131.15.0
|Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update - Extensions
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 10 for Business
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|Update Size (manual installation)
|714MB (Windows 10)
840MB (Windows 11)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain any known issues
|Device Supported Until
|April 9, 2030
You can download the latest Surface Pro 10 for Business firmware update by heading to Settings > Windows Update and clicking "Check for Updates." Alternatively, go to the official Surface Support website and download an offline update package.
0 Comments - Add comment