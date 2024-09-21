Surface Pro 10 for Business gets fixes for non-working keyboard and trackpad and more

Microsoft has updated the Surface Pro 10 for Business with a few important fixes. The September 2024 update patches the non-working keyboard and trackpad, problems with waking up the device from sleep with the power button, issues with the Slim Pen charging, audio crackling, non-working Caps Lock LED, and more.

Here is the official changelog:

Fixes an issue where keypresses and the touchpad did not function correctly when connected to the device.

Resolves an issue where waking the device from sleep mode required holding the power button instead of a simple tap or key press.

Addresses the concern where the Slim Pen would unexpectedly charge when the device resumed from sleep mode, impacting power consumption.

Resolves a potential issue with audio crackling during Teams calls.

Mitigates the issue where the Caps Lock LED does not indicate ON/OFF status, despite the key functioning properly.

Resolves the issue where double letters were being dropped when typing quickly.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Compute Accelerator - 32.0.100.2267 Intel(R) AI Boost - Neural processors Surface - Extension - 2.131.15.0 Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update - Extensions

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 10 for Business Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size (manual installation) 714MB (Windows 10)

840MB (Windows 11) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues Device Supported Until April 9, 2030

You can download the latest Surface Pro 10 for Business firmware update by heading to Settings > Windows Update and clicking "Check for Updates." Alternatively, go to the official Surface Support website and download an offline update package.