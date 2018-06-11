Surprise! DOOM is coming back and this time, it will be 'Eternal'

Bethesda delivered a pleasant surprise at its E3 conference today with the reveal of DOOM Eternal, the next demon vanquishing first-person shooter by id Software.

Unfortunately, the creative directors of the game had only enough information to wet our whistles, and nothing more. There was a short cinematic trailer, and not much else; no gameplay and no details on what some of the features we would never expect will be.

The game will be leaving its familiar Martian setting, and will be bringing 'Hell on Earth'. All the rest will be revealed at QuakeCon in August later this year.