Surprising no one, Google will reportedly use generative AI for ads and customer service

Google gets the vast majority of its money from ads created via its Search engine, along with YouTube ads and more. So it's not a shock to learn that the company's efforts into developing the new and hot generative AI services like its Bard chatbot and its PaLM 2 large language model will also be extended into its ads business.

CNBC reports that, based on viewing internal documents from Google, the company plans to use generative AI to automate ads. It will also be used to automate ad-based customer services.

CNBC says:

Certain groups within Google are now planning to use PaLM 2-powered tools to allow advertisers to generate their own media assets and to suggest videos for YouTube creators to make, documents show. Google has also been testing PaLM 2 for YouTube youth content for things like titles, and descriptions. For creators, the company has been using the technology to experiment with the idea of providing five video ideas based on topics that appear relevant.

In addition, Google's documents state that generative AI chat models could automate service inquiries from its ad customers, including suggesting ad plans for those users. More info on those plans could be revealed on May 23, which is when the company will hold its annual Google Marketing Live online event.