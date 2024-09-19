T-Mobile announces multi-year agreement with OpenAI to improve customer experience

T-Mobile, a leading network provider in the US, yesterday announced a multi-year partnership with OpenAI to improve customer experience. Both companies are developing an intent-driven AI-decisioning platform called IntentCX, which will apply understanding and knowledge of the customer to every interaction, offer meaningful solutions to resolve customer issues, and even take proactive actions on the customer's behalf.

GenAI solutions are already used in various customer experience scenarios. But they are rules-based, depend on a finite set of data and a fixed library of customer support options, and have a limited ability to take action. IntentCX will offer a much better experience compared to these existing solutions. IntentCX will be trained in T-Mobile’s Customer Care business process data and have access to billions of data points from actual customer interactions. Also, since IntentCX will be integrated into T-Mobile’s operations and transaction systems, it can proactively take next steps for customers.

Here's what it offers:

Personalized service: Using knowledge from real customer data and the TEX team’s award-winning service approach to respond to and solve customer pain points, IntentCX will deliver AI-driven, individualized solutions for T-Mobile’s award-winning customer service representatives to support customers. In certain cases, it will augment their work with automated customer interactions to maximize the success of every customer journey.

Real engagement: Comprehending conversations, navigating complex, multi-threaded conversations, and even keeping previous context in mind - in multiple languages - so every customer feels heard and understood.

Proactive Action: IntentCX will connect directly to T-Mobile’s transaction and care systems to preemptively identify and address customer needs and, where needed, execute tasks autonomously with customer permission - not just AI-summarized information, but actual solutions.

Real-time decisioning: If a customer contacts T-Mobile about an issue with T-Mobile’s network or service, IntentCX will analyze T-Mobile’s network and service data in real-time and provide a solution that’s appropriate to the moment. This is an unprecedented approach to customer journey management.

Faster responses: Scalability to manage thousands of conversations and hundreds of actions simultaneously, delivering customers faster, more efficient service.

Security: Implementing the highest level of privacy and security measures across every transaction.

IntentCX’s capability will further improve over the coming years as it will have access to OpenAI’s newest models. Eventually, T-Mobile and OpenAI plan to offer this customer experience solution to other companies around the world.

Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, said:

"OpenAI’s technology know-how and T-Mobile’s customer savvy are coming together in this unique collaboration, using the potential of intent-driven AI to unlock a world of possibilities that will completely revolutionize how customer love is delivered across our industry – and beyond. IntentCX is much more than chatbots. Our customers leave millions of clues about how they want to be treated through their real experiences and interactions, and now we’ll use that deep data to supercharge our Care team as they work to perfect customer journeys.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said:

"T-Mobile deeply understands how to delight customers and is driven to deliver better, more personalized solutions. We’re thrilled to partner with them to build faster, more intuitive, and accessible experiences for millions of people.”

T-Mobile is now testing IntentCX and plans to implement it in 2025. Apart from IntentCX, T-Mobile and OpenAI will also work on developing other AI-enabled services and tools into the future as part of their multi-year agreement.

Source: T-Mobile