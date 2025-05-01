Tails 6.15 out now with Tor Browser 14.5.1, Linux 6.1.135, and removed drivers

The team behind the privacy operating system Tails has just released version 6.15 with the latest version of the Tor Browser, version 14.5.1, and Linux 6.1.135. Unfortunately, if you use the Broadcom BCM4301 and BCM4306 chips to get connected to Wi-Fi, they have been removed to resolve build failures.

For anyone not familiar with Tails OS, it's a portable Linux operating system that you install on a USB stick. The idea is that you can boot into it on any computer where booting from a USB is available and it provides a very secure environment for you to browse the web using the Tor Browser. Even the installed applications have their network traffic router through Tor to keep you safe.

The main reason to update quickly to Tails 6.15 is because of the updates to the Tor Browser. This new version backports security updates from Firefox 138. Anyone interested in compromising Tails users, think security agencies, could try to exploit publicly known issues in older versions of the Tor Browser, so to avoid this, you should update before using Tails for any searches, just to be safe.

Some other key updates in this release include:

The GRUB menu appearance has been fixed in secure boot, providing a better user experience

The APT package manager has been switched from Fastly to Cloudfront, potentially improving download speeds and reliability when installing software

Improvements have been made to the Tails reproducible builds process, strengthening security and trustworthiness of Tails

The Tor Browser now runs in a pseudo-Flatpak environment, potentially enhancing security thanks to sandboxing

Several improvements to the Welcome Screen and other system components have been implemented.

Anyone on Tails 6.0 or above should be able to upgrade. You should see a notification pop up once you’ve connected to the internet and it has had a chance to check for a new version. Do not delay the upgrade, otherwise you will be open to exploits. If you want to install Tails, follow these straightforward instructions.

Source: Tails