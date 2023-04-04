Teams users will soon be able to get rid of unread notifications quickly

Microsoft Teams has an Activity feed where you can see all the notifications you receive from channels. But not all notifications require your attention and, therefore, can be neglected. However, if you keep them as is, the Teams Activity feed page will display a lot of bold text, indicating that those notifications have remained unread. It can be frustrating to open each of those messages to prevent unread ones from piling up in the Teams Activity feed.

Microsoft is working on a solution to effectively get rid of those messages in the Activity feed with just a click. The software giant is developing the "Mark all as read" feature for Teams. Marking all notifications as read will give Teams users an easy way to get rid of unimportant messages more quickly. You will no longer have to open those unimportant notifications to get rid of those bold texts on the Activity page.

The ability to mark all as read on the Activity feed page is a long-requested functionality. Users have been asking for it ever since people rushed to use Teams in 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Some Teams users also wanted Microsoft to add a "Requires follow-up" or "Mark as unread" option so that it is possible to get back to notifications later, even after opening them.

According to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, "Mark all as read" will be available to Teams for Windows and Mac next month, in May. However, the page does not provide information on when the "Requires follow-up" or "Mark as unread" option will be available in the software.

Regarding what's already been rolled out, Microsoft recently introduced a green screen feature to Teams so that any virtual background looks better. Functionalities such as support for 3D avatars and faster performance have also been added to Teams in the last few weeks. Hopefully, the company will also add more useful features to Teams in the coming days.